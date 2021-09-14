Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,936 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Asana were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 938.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,340,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,620,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,352,100 and sold 136,632 shares valued at $9,280,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

