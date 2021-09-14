Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.