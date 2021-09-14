Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Xencor worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

XNCR opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

