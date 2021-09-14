Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,161 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after buying an additional 1,114,050 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $44,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 822,736 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,840,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.