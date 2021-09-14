Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 267,506 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 1,159.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $345.36 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 2.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

