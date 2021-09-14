Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NorthWestern worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

