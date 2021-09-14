Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,968 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.53% of Delta Apparel worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth $203,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $206.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

