Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Primerica worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $690,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Primerica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.