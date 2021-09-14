Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 844,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 652,727 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 554,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,147,000 after buying an additional 530,489 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 500,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

