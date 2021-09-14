Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of LendingClub worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,243 shares of company stock worth $352,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

