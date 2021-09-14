Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 141.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.