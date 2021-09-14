Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Triumph Group worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

