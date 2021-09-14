Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Gentherm worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THRM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after buying an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,330,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.