Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,342 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of M/I Homes worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

