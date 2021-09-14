Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.97 Million Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,847 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of Vera Bradley worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 62.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

