Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Universal Display by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Universal Display by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $200.60 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

