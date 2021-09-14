Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,701 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,192 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

