Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,265 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.