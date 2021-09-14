Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,476 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 4.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in RPM International by 39.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 14,705.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

