Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Agilysys worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 24.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of AGYS opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $599,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,462. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

