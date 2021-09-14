Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

FOUR stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 2.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

