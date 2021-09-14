Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of CSG Systems International worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 433.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.