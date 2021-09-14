Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,270 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Peabody Energy worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 221,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

