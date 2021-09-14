Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.18 Million in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Inhibrx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Inhibrx stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. Research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

