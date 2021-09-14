Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

