Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,568 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of National Vision worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 391.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of National Vision by 24.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $60.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.