Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 67,870 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $343.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

