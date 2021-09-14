Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,098,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.47% of Gold Resource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $36,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

GORO stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on GORO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.