Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Nemaura Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nemaura Medical by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Nemaura Medical stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of -0.41.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

