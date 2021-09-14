Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 57,267 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of The Andersons worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 3.3% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $989.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

