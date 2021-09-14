Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 82,039 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 3,032.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Zymeworks worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $316,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

