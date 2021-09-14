Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 46,149 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,774,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 152,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 227,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 938,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,245,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.96. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

