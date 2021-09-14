Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of PS Business Parks worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSB. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.93.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

