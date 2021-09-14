Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Verso worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Verso by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Verso by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.99. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.