Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.