Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,504 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Textainer Group worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

