Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,610 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,610 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,899,000 after buying an additional 287,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

