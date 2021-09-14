Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,571 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.