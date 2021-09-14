Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,170 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after buying an additional 95,048 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Stericycle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 274,324 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

