Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,765 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,376. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $273.84 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.88 and a 200 day moving average of $264.25.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

