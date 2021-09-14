Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,333 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Oppenheimer worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 141.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth $392,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $558.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.29 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 24.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

