Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $192,000.

COG stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

