RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $242,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $486,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

