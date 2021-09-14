Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for approximately 5.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Ryanair worth $222,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $104.84. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,240. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

