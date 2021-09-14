S.Finance (SFG) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $21,679.42 and $484,133.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00143687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.19 or 0.00810899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043680 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

