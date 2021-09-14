S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) PT Raised to GBX 775

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFOR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 705 ($9.21).

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 726.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 608.20. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 852 ($11.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -979.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

