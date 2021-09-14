S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

