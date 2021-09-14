SAFE DEAL Achieves Market Capitalization of $963,392.40 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $963,392.40 and $69,066.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00079519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00170502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,493.85 or 0.99689114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.64 or 0.07139194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.00886436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 853,519 coins and its circulating supply is 826,377 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

