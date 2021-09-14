SAFE2 Achieves Market Cap of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00079249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00121835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00172022 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.46 or 1.00054255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.18 or 0.07155419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.56 or 0.00915410 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002902 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars.

