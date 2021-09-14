SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $529,424.93 and $145,100.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.16 or 0.01361692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00517479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00339508 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003085 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

